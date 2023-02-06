Poland will send aid to Turkey following devastating earthquake

Poland will send a rescue team to Turkey after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the country. At least 230 people died and 2,323 were injured in Turkey while 284 were killed and 639 injured in neighboring Syria. The death toll continues to rise.

Poland’s Interior Minister, Mariusz Kamiński, wrote on Twitter on Monday that Poland’s offer to send rescue teams was a response to a request for help from the Turkish authorities.

“In connection with the earthquake in Turkey and the Turkish government’s appeal for assistance, I suggested sending out a well-equipped search and rescue team,” Kaminski wrote. He added that the team will consist of 76 firefighters and eight rescue dogs.

Poland’s State Fire Service later tweeted that Turkey had accepted the offer of help.

This morning I received news about a tragic earthquake in southern Turkey. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. In these difficult times, Turkey can count on Poland.

Rescuers from the group 🇵🇱 HUSAR @KGPSP are ready to help at any time.

— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) February 6, 2023

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said: “I am with the families of the victims of the tragic earthquake in southern Turkey with my thoughts and prayers. At this difficult time, Turkey can count on Poland.”

Poland’s FM Zbigniew Rau also extended his condolences.

Dear @MevlutCavusoglu, please accept my deepest condolences regarding the earthquake in southeastern Turkey We join in the pain of the families of the victims and the your entire Nation. We wish the injured a speedy recovery. Poland is already sending help and support!

— Zbigniew Rau (@RauZbigniew) February 6, 2023

According to the country’s president Recep Erdogan, 45 countries have offered help for search and rescue efforts.