Poland to send aid to Turkey after quake

At least 76 people died and 440 were injured in Turkey while 237 were killed and 639 injured in neighbouring Syria.

Poland will send a rescue team to Turkey after the country was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Poland’s interior minister, Mariusz Kaminski, wrote on Twitter on Monday that Poland’s offer to send rescue teams was a response to a request for help from the Turkish authorities.

“In connection with the earthquake in Turkey and the Turkish government’s appeal for assistance, I suggested sending out a well-equipped search and rescue team,” Kaminski wrote. He added that the team will consist of 76 firefighters and eight rescue dogs.

Poland’s State Fire Service later tweeted that Turkey had accepted the offer of help.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said: “I am with the families of the victims of the tragic earthquake in southern Turkey with my thoughts and prayers. At this difficult time, Turkey can count on Poland.”