LIVE: Day 348 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine is set to replace Defence
Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy
agency, Kyrylo Budanov, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on
Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine’s war
campaign. Reznikov
had been under pressure over a corruption scandal in the
ministry.
07:33 CET
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy said that his country was ready to provide necessary
assistance to “friendly” Turkish people in the aftermath of the
earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.