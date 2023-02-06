LIVE: Day 348 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine is set to replace Defence

Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy

agency, Kyrylo Budanov, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on

Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine’s war

campaign. Reznikov

had been under pressure over a corruption scandal in the

ministry.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr

Zelenskiy said that his country was ready to provide necessary

assistance to “friendly” Turkish people in the aftermath of the

earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.