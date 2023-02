Russian missiles hit Kherson and Kharkiv. Polish and Ukrainian volunteers train for combat rescue before going to the frontline. Extreme snowfall and strong winds hit Poland. Tune in to learn more about these topics and more on Sunday’s edition of TVP World’s flagship news program.

The war in Ukraine began nearly a year ago. Yet there is no end in sight. Ukrainian Parliament Member Sviatoslav Yurash joins TVP World to discuss the most recent developments on the battlefield.