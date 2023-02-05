Cyprus presidential election goes to runoff

The results of the Cyprus’ presidential election have been announced, and a runoff has been scheduled for February 12.

In the initial round, former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides emerged as the leading candidate with 32 percent of the vote, while leftist-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis came in second with 29.6 percent. The two frontrunners will now have a week to win over voters before the runoff.

Andreas Mavroyiannis’ strong showing was a surprise, as opinion polls had indicated that he would likely trail in third place. However, he had the full backing of the well-organized AKEL party, which was a major factor in his success.

On the other hand, third-placed candidate Averof Neophytou, the leader of the ruling right-wing DISY party, did not receive the same level of support.

The winner of the election will have to address a range of challenges facing Cyprus, including resolving the deadlock in reunification talks for the ethnically split country, managing irregular migration, addressing labor disputes, and restoring the country’s tarnished image following corruption scandals.

Cyprus was split in two after a Turkish invasion in 1974, following a brief Greek-inspired coup. The last round of peace talks between the two sides collapsed in 2017.