Ukraine bracing for Russian offensive in February: MinDef

Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kyiv has the reserves to hold back Moscow’s forces even though the latest Western military supplies will not all arrive in time, Ukraine’s defense minister said on Sunday.

Russia could launch the new attack for “symbolic” reasons around the first anniversary of its invasion, but its resources are not ready from a military point of view, the minister, Oleksii Reznikov, told a news conference.

“Despite everything, we expect a possible Russian offensive in February. This is only from the point of view of symbolism; it’s not logical from a military view. Because not all of their resources are ready. But they’re doing it anyway,” he said.

Russian forces have been making incremental advances in the east as Moscow tries to capture the embattled city of Bakhmut and revive its faltering invasion after a string of battlefield setbacks in the second half of last year.

Reznikov went on to say that the offensive would likely be launched in the east, where Russia is trying to capture the entirety of the heavily-industrialized Donbas region. The alternative is an offensive in the south where it wants to widen its land corridor to the occupied peninsula of Crimea.

He estimated that Russia had 12,000 troops in Belarusian military bases, a number that would not be enough to launch a significant attack from Belarus into Ukraine’s north, reopening a new front.

The United States and other Western governments have pledged billions of dollars in new military assistance including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to help Ukraine withstand a new attack as well as to help Kyiv launch a counteroffensive.

“Not all of the Western weaponry will arrive in time. But we are ready. We have created our resources and reserves, which we are able to deploy and with which we are able to hold back the attack,” Reznikov said, adding that Kyiv has pledged to its allies to use western-supplied weapons exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

Reznikov also appealed to the civilian population to “trust only the information from the General Staff” in order to avoid spreading Russian-inspired disinformation and panic.

“Information would surface, that there will be an attack at night. There was no attack,” he said. “It is very important to listen to the General Staff, the official statement. When it will be clear that they [Russians] have formed an assault group, where, in what place, the General Staff knows all about it.”

Bakhmut

The heaviest fighting continues around Bakhmut.

According to Yevhen Kozhyrnov from the “Adam” tactical group fighting in the area, the Russians are trying to cut the city off from supply routes linking it to the cities of Konstiantynivka to the southwest and Sloviansk to the northwest. He said that the Russians are in the vicinity of the two roads and are shelling it with artillery.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense assesses that during the week Wagner mercenaries have likely succeeded in capturing the road linking Bakhmut to Siviersk. Alternative supply routes remain open, but the Bahmut stronghold grows increasingly isolated.

Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, said on Saturday that the Russians have hurled all their forces at Bakhmut in an attempt to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

Kozhyrnov said that Bakhmut is far from surrounded, however, and supplies and reinforcements continue to arrive in the city. As he pointed out, the Russians have advanced by 4 to 8 kilometers over the past four months, sustaining heavy losses in the process.

“Bakhmut continues to hold. Our infantry continues to hold. We are stopping the enemy which so far is possible. [The Russian’s] main objective is clear: cut Bakhmut off of supplies, sever communication arteries that can be used to bring people and ammunition, so as to force the Ukrainian army to withdraw from the town, instead of frontally assaulting it,” Kozhyrnov told the Suspilne news outlet.

He said that whether the Russians can ultimately take Bakhmut “remains an open question”, adding that there are still several thousands of civilians remaining in the city, hiding from the constant artillery and rocket barrage in the cellars.