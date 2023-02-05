Dreamliner on route to Zanzibar returns to Warsaw after fault discovered

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

A PLL LOT Dreamliner on a flight from Warsaw to Zanzibar on Sunday was turned back after developing a fault and landed safely at Chopin Airport.

The plane was turned back after entering Bulgarian airspace, the reason was identified as a fault in the indicators of the anti-icing system, LOT spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski told PAP.

The same plane continued on its flight to Zanzibar after the defect was repaired, he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, due to a failure of the so-called artificial horizon backup system, a Dreamliner flying to New York was diverted to Chopin Airport. The machine was turned back while flying over the Baltic Sea close to Sweden.