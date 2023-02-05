49 cars multi-vehicle collision ablaze on Chinese highway

A multiple vehicle collision on a highway in China’s Hunan province has resulted in 16 known deaths and 66 injuries. Footage posted online showed multiple vehicles ablaze after the chain collision on a highway near Changsha city.

According to reports, the crash occurred on Saturday around 5:19 p.m. on the Xuchang-Guangzhou Expressway near the Wanchang toll station.

The crash was so severe that it caused explosions and fires, with smoke filling the sky. The fire reportedly lasted for over 6 hours.

Officials confirmed that 16 people have died and 66 have been injured and sent to the hospital. Witnesses counted 49 vehicles being involved in the crash, however, the number has not been officially confirmed.

The crash site stretches 300 meters long, with some vehicles burned down to just their frames. The fire was finally put out late Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m., and the highway was reopened at 8:25 a.m. the next day.

Eyewitnesses on the highway at the time of the crash reported that it was raining in Changsha and visibility was low. They heard a loud explosion and saw multiple fire trucks arrive soon after. The traffic was congested for about 2 hours and the highway was cleared around 7 p.m.