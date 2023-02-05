Wildfire causing Chile to extend state of emergency

Dozens of wildfires are wreaking havoc in Chile, leading the government to extend its state of emergency to another region on Saturday.

The heat wave, coupled with dry conditions, has made it difficult to control the fires that have claimed at least 23 lives and injured nearly 1,000 people. Over 1,100 residents have taken refuge in shelters.

The latest emergency order covers the southern region of Araucania and includes the previously declared regions of Biobio and Nuble, near the middle of Chile’s Pacific coastline. These regions are home to many farms that produce grapes, apples, berries, and other crops for export, as well as extensive forest land.

“Weather conditions have made it very difficult to put out the fires that are spreading, and the emergency is getting worse,” said Interior Minister Carolina Toha at a press conference in Santiago.

The government has received offers of help from Spain, the United States, Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, and Venezuela, including planes and firefighters.

On Friday, a helicopter crashed while supporting emergency efforts, killing its pilot and a mechanic. Half of the casualties reported so far have occurred in the town of Santa Juana in Biobio.

The orders allow for the deployment of soldiers and additional resources to help manage the disaster.

Approximately 40,000 hectares have been burned, an area larger than the city of Philadelphia. The national forestry agency reports that 80 of 231 total wildfires are being actively battled, while 151 are under control.

However, those caught in one of the uncontrolled fires have had to evacuate immediately. “I left with what I had on,” said Carolina Torres, who fled from an approaching fire in the region of Araucania.

President Gabriel Boric cut short his vacation and traveled to Nuble and Biobio to ensure affected areas receive all necessary support. He has also hinted at the possibility of arson as the cause of some fires.