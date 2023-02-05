Iran’s supreme leader pardons thousands of prisoners, but…

Iran’s supreme leader has pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners including some arrested during the recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday. The pardons, however, do not encompass people accused of “corruption on earth”, spying, and affiliation with groups hostile towards Iran.

The pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports. These state that the measure would not apply to prisoners including dual nationals, those accused of “corruption on earth” – a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed.

Neither would it apply to those charged with “spying for foreign agencies, having direct contact with foreign agents, committing intentional murder and injury, (and) committing destruction and arson of state property” or those “affiliated with groups hostile to the Islamic Republic”, state media reported.

Protests

Iran was swept by protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country’s morality police last September. Iranians from all walks of life took part in the demonstrations, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

huge turnout for anti-govt protest in zahedan, iran:pic.twitter.com/FtsAT55Sdi

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 3, 2023

According to the HRANA activist news agency, about 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests, which the authorities accused “foreign enemies” of fomenting.

Protesters rally outside Iranian prison as more sentenced to execution

see more

Rights groups say over 500 have been killed in the crackdown, including 70 minors. Furthermore, at least four people have been hanged, according to the Iranian judiciary.

Protests have slowed considerably since the hangings began.

Comply or die

“Naturally, those who do not express regret for their activities and give a written commitment for not repeating those activities, will not be pardoned,” deputy judiciary chief Sadeq Rahimi said, state media reported.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said this week that at least 100 detained protesters faced possible death sentences.

Amnesty International has criticized Iranian authorities for what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran”.

The protests have been sweeping across Iran since September 16, 2022.