Patriot launchers moved to Warsaw for training purposes

Polish Patriot launchers will be deployed at Warsaw’s Bemowo airport as part of training of soldiers from the 3rd Warsaw Air Defence Missile Brigade, the defence minister has said.

Mariusz Blaszczak, announced the information on Twitter on Sunday. The post was accompanied by pictures illustrating the transport of the launchers.

“Polish Patriot launchers are being moved from Sochaczew (central Poland – PAP) to the airport in Warsaw’s Bemowo, where they will be deployed,” the post read.

“This is an important element of the training of soldiers from the 3rd Warsaw Air Defence Missile Brigade,” it added.

The MIM-104 Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system manufactured by the US company Raytheon. Patriot batteries are components of Poland’s ‘Wisla’ medium-range air-defence system. 

