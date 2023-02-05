Biden’s visit key for Poland’s security says Polish president’s aide

Yuri Gripas/PAP/Newscom

US President Joe Biden’s expected visit to Poland is crucial as regards further American support for Poland’s security, the Polish president’s foreign policy adviser said on Saturday night.

Biden told the media last Monday that he would visit Poland but did not know when.

On Saturday, Marcin Przydacz, the head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, said on state-owned TVP Info news channel: “We already know for sure that President Joe Biden will respond positively to President Duda’s invitation and will come to Poland.”

He added that, as agreed with the American side, the date of this visit will be announced “in due course”. “But I can assure you that it will be sooner rather than later.”

According to Przydacz, the main point of Biden’s Polish visit will be a meeting with President Andrzej Duda to exchange their opinions on further developments in Ukraine.

But, he added, “for us, further support for the security of the Polish state will be crucial.”

Asked whether Warsaw and Rzeszow, the first place of refuge for those fleeing the war in Ukraine, are among the places Biden will visit, Przydacz said the trip will be planned in such a way as to meet the expectations of both the White House and the Polish side.

He also noted this will be the second visit of the US leader to Poland in a short period of time.