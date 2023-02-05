LIVE: Day 347 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Odesa restored power to critical infrastructure after a fire broke out at an overloaded substation, leaving nearly 500,000 people in the Ukrainian port city without electricity after months of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid. Officials said repairs could take weeks.

Ukrainian forces remained in control of the village of Bilohorivka, the Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai said on Sunday, adding that the situation there is tense, but under control.

The President of the #NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, visited #Borodyanka yesterday.

According to the National Resistance Center, Russian proxies in Luhansk Oblast met with the Republic of Karelia’s Legislative Assembly Chair Elissan Shandalovich. They discussed forcibly sending children in Luhansk Oblast to Karelia for so-called “rest” and “rehabilitation.”

Photos of the funeral of fallen #Belarusian volunteer Eduard #Lobau in #Kyiv.

