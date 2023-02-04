You are here
World News 04.02

Polish-Ukraine cooperation flourishes as Russian attacks in Ukraine continue. EU countries announce price caps on Russian petroleum products. US-China relations punctured by spy balloon scandal. Tune in to learn more about these topics and more on Saturday’s edition of TVP World’s flagship news program.

Ukrainian MP Andrii Osadchuk was the guest on this edition of World News, he analyzed the 2 billion dollar package of military aid from the United States announced earlier this week as well as Ukraine’s EU aspirations.

