São Paulo celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

Residents of the Brazilian city of São Paulo welcomed the Year of the Rabbit as they celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year on Saturday, February 4, with music, dancing, food, and dragons galore.

Events also included the colorful lion and dragon, martial arts exhibitions, and dance as artists performed in traditional costumes to music on and off stage.

“The lions and dragons are part of the folklore, and they are used a lot in Chinese dances,” said Marco Martim, a kung fu teacher at a local school, which also participates in organizing the celebrations. He explained how dragons bring rain and symbolize prosperity, while lions bring protection and purification. “When you put them together, you have purification, protection, prosperity, and it is very good for the new year.”

The celebrations took place in the Liberdade neighborhood, São Paulo’s downtown, the multicultural and multi-ethnic heartland of the city. Liberdade is the largest community of ethnic Japanese outside of Japan, but it also boasts significant communities of other Asian-Brazilians, including Chinese. The celebrations of the Chinese New Year in the Liberdade have been organized since 2004 but were suspended during the pandemic. The 2023 celebrations were the first post-pandemic ones.

“It’s the first time I’ve come, and I thought it was really cool,” said Alice Martins, who attended the event. “I want to come here many more times.”

Twelve animals make up the traditional Chinese zodiac, and this week marks the transition from the Year of the Tiger to the Year of the Rabbit.