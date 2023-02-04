Locals push back on plan to establish a refugee container town in German village

Residents of the German village of Upahl in the northeastern federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, are angry at plans to house hundreds of asylum seekers near their homes.

Local authorities plan to build a container village for up to 400 refugees, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan, on the outskirts of the Upahl, which has a population of about 500.

The news was dropped on the locals during a meeting held on Friday, February 3, at the local town hall. The sudden announcement upset the residents, who felt they were victims of a decision already taken without consulting them beforehand.

One resident said that while asylum “must be granted” to those in need, the numbers of asylum seekers coming in at once are too great.

“They’re all sitting around, bored. Bus connections have to be set up, doctors, everything has to be organized,” he said. He also added that the lack of infrastructure extends beyond just the necessity to keep the asylum seekers busy with something.

“How quickly the police can intervene if something happens?”, he asked.

He was seconded by another resident, Petra Mathieu, who said there would be little for the younger migrants to do because of a lack of local facilities.

“500 young men in a village where there is no infrastructure. What do they want to spend their time doing there?” she asked. “Our young people have to leave the village here for sports or entertainment or whatever.”

“It’s a nice village, quiet village, a nice neighborhood, but it has no infrastructure,” Mathieu added.

“In our village, there are 508 people, 150 senior citizens, some of them women, some who live alone, alone in houses,” Ms. Mathieu attempted to diplomatically voice her own concerns over the villagers’ security. “We have many kids, we have families and most of the young people leave the village in the morning to go to work. So we are alone. Young mothers with their children, the elderly, we are alone. We won’t feel safe leaving the house anymore.”

Tino Schomann, Chief Administrative Officer for the Nordwestmecklenburg district, admits the plan was decided under time pressure. Facilities used for housing refugees elsewhere in the region, such as public sports centers, had to be freed up and a procurement deadline for the necessary housing was running out.

“I have always informed the residents beforehand and included them in decisions, and unfortunately that was not possible here,” Schomann said, warning the problem was widespread across Germany.

“The federal government needs to finally wake up and understand what is actually going on here…in Germany as a whole, Nordwestmecklenburg [district] is not an isolated case,” Schomann said.

According to the most recent report by the Ministry of Interior in January 2023, more than 244,000 people filed an asylum application in Germany last year, a 27.9 percent increase year-on-year. The figure does not include Ukrainian refugees who do not need to go through an asylum procedure.

The German Ministry for Interior Affairs explains this increase is in part caused by worsening economic and political conditions in some of the countries of transit, such as Turkey, Tunisia, and Libya.

Germany regulates the distribution of refugees according to the Königsteiner Schlüssel formula, which takes into account the number of inhabitants and the tax income of the designated regions. Nevertheless, the Association of German Cities (Deutscher Städtetag) has repeatedly called the federal administration for more financial support since September last year.