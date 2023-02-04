Anti-government protesters on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day

On Saturday, Sri Lanka marked its 75th Independence Day amidst protests by university students, trade unionists, activists, and members of the clergy.

The demonstration was a response to the country’s current financial crisis, which has caused steep inflation, a currency drop, a recession, and shortages of essential goods including medicine and fuel.

The nation of 22 million has also been affected by high taxes and daily power cuts.

Around 1,500 protesters gathered outside a university in the suburbs of the capital, Colombo, to voice their dissatisfaction with the government.

Father Rohan Silva, one of the protesting members of the clergy, stated that the government’s celebration of independence was misguided and urged leaders to use the funds for the good of the country and to alleviate the difficulties faced by the people.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office after his predecessor resigned last year, has promised to revive the economy.

He recently announced that the prerequisites have been completed to unlock a USD 2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that rapid approval is expected.

The Sri Lankan central bank forecasts an economic turnaround in the latter half of 2023 and predicts inflation to drop to single digits by the end of the year.