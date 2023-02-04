Marsupial acts like punk rockstar minus drinking and drugs, debauches, drops dead

For the male northern quoll, an endangered marsupial native to northern Australia, getting some sleep is not nearly as important as getting some. With fatal consequences.

Northern quolls are carnivorous marsupials about the size of a small cat. The species is endangered, with a rapidly declining population estimated at only 100,000 individuals spread along the vastness of Australia’s northern coast.

The invasive cane toad is one factor to blame. The amphibian is toxic, causing the quolls that would feed on it to die of poisoning. Feral cats at habitat loss are other risks the marsupial faces.

In such circumstances, it is perhaps counterintuitive that the male quolls’ hard efforts to propagate the species are working against it, according to new research led by the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC).

“Male Northern quolls breed for one season, while females can breed for up to four,” says UniSC Ph.D. candidate Joshua Gaschk, who is the lead author of a study published in Royal Society Open Science.

A breeding strategy that involves an animal investing all of its energy into one breeding season and then expiring is called semelparity. Breeding for multiple seasons is called iteroparity. Semelparity is common in insects. It is rare in some vertebrates, and the northern quoll, specifically the male kind, is the largest known semelparous mammal.

“Something is definitely causing their health to fail after just one season and we think it is linked to sleep deprivation,” said Dr. Christofer Clemente, a UniSC lecturer.

Gaschk and his team set out to find the physiological reason for male northern quolls’ shorter lifespan, and it turned out to be the species’ breeding strategy, which the males pay the ultimate price for.

Male quolls turn out to be debauched little rascals who engage in relentless nocturnal cruising in search of carnal congress, treating the Land-Down-Under’s Outback like it was their personal dirty restroom in a shady trucker stop.

If the quoll could drink alcohol and take drugs, it probably would do that as well.

In one night, the licentious marsupial fornicators can travel 10 kilometers on the prowl for coitus. That is as if a human walked 35-40 kilometers.

What is particularly important, is the fact that such behavior is only found in males.

“The dangers of a lack of sleep are well documented in rodents, and many of the traits associated with sleep deprivation we see in male quolls, and not in females,” Dr. Clemente explained.

Female quolls spend much more time sleeping and resting, they also travel shorter distances. Gaschk’s team found more examples of behavioral differences between the sexes. Males are more aggressive and even reckless.

According to the researchers, these are all symptoms caused directly by lack of sleep. The sleep-deprived males are less vigilant in finding food and avoiding predators.

For the fast-living quoll male, nothing appears to be more important than intercourse. They even abandon personal grooming, which in turn causes the males to eventually become ridden with parasites, further degrading their health.

“Sleep deprivation and associated symptoms for a prolonged duration would make recuperation impossible and could explain the causes of death recorded in the males after breeding season,” Gaschk summarizes the effect wanton promiscuity has on the males. “They become easy prey, are unable to avoid vehicle collisions, or simply die from exhaustion.”

“If male northern quolls forgo sleep to the detriment of their survival, Northern quolls become an excellent model species for the effects of sleep deprivation on body function,” Gaschk said.

Researchers say the data on northern quolls may help understand the effect of sleep deprivation on other mammals, including those that display semelparity.

“We want to determine if sleep deprivation is experienced by other family members, such as opossums, antechinus [marsupial mice] and Tasmanian Devils,” Gaschk adds. “Virginian opossums [Didelphis virginiana] undergo a similar physiological change to other semelparous species but do not experience the die-off, while Tasmanian devils [Sacrophilus harrisii] experience a similar loss in condition and a reduced immunocompetence.”

As for the rest of us, let the sad example of the quoll serve as a lesson about the fatal effects of licentious behavior…and sleeplessness.