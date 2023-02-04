116 Ukrainian POWs, bodies of two British volunteers returned in prisoner swap

Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine.

“We managed to return 116 of our people, defenders of Mariupol, partisans from Kherson, snipers from the Bakhmut [front] and other heroes of ours,” Andriy Yermak the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, wrote on Telegram.

Yermak also said the bodies of British volunteer aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Chris Parry had been sent back to Ukraine. Bagshaw and Parry were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine in January, Parry’s family has previously said.

The Ukrainian soldiers and the bodies of two volunteers were exchanged for 63 Russian POWs, according to Russian news agencies citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the released Russian servicemen included “sensitive category” persons, whose exchange was made possible through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, according to agencies.