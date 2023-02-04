Former Israeli ambassador to Poland dies aged 87

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Shevah Weiss, one-time Israeli ambassador to Poland and former speaker of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, died on Friday at the age of 87, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Weiss’s funeral was scheduled to take place in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Born in 1935 in the town of Boryslaw, which was then in eastern Poland and is now in Ukraine, Weiss sheltered during the war with a Ukrainian family and later with a Polish one.

Between 1992 and 1996 he served as Knesset speaker and in 2001-2003 was Israel’s ambassador to Poland, where he received numerous distinctions and was a leading contributor to Polish-Israeli relations, Haaretz wrote.

Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, offered his condolences on Twitter on Saturday.

“I learnt with great sadness that H.E. Shevah Weiss had passed away,” Duda tweeted. “A wonderful Person, Jew, Israeli patriot, who loved and respected Poland. A Knight of the Order of the White Eagle. A great loss for us and for Polish-Israeli relations. R.I.P.”