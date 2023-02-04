Pentagon: Chinese balloon can maneuver and change course

The Chinese “surveillance” balloon is now over the central U.S. and moving eastward at an altitude of about 60,000 feet and “it has the ability to maneuver,” surveillance Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said on Friday during a press briefing.

“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over the center of the continental United States,” Ryder announced.

“We currently assess that the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time, and will continue to monitor and review options,” he added.

Balloon aftermath

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, using a legal term used to describe events beyond one’s control.

It added that the airship was being used for “research, mainly meteorological purposes” and had “limited steering capabilities.”

Due to the incident, U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken postpones his planned trip to China.

Balloon gloom

The object flew over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and through Canada before appearing over the city of Billings in Montana on Wednesday.

Since then the balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

A senior defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said the government prepared fighter jets, including F-22s, in case the White House ordered the object to be shot down.

However, senior military officials advised President Joe Biden not to shoot down the balloon, which is the size of three buses, due to fear that the falling debris could pose a safety threat to civilians.

Officials say they are confident the balloon belongs to China, and although its current flight path carries it over “a number of sensitive sites,” officials say it does not present a significant intelligence-gathering risk.