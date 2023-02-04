Former Israeli Ambassador to Poland, Shevah Weiss dies at 87

Shevah Weiss, former Israeli ambassador to Poland, died at the age of 87 on Friday. His death was announced on Twitter by Haaretz journalist Ofer Aderet. He will be buried on Sunday in Jerusalem.

Shevah Weiss was born into a Polish-Jewish family in 1935. During World War II, his family hid from German soldiers with the help of Ukrainian and Polish families. This experience pushed him to always protest when Poland was accused of complicity in the Holocaust, or when Poland’s role in saving Jews was being undermined, his friend recalled according to Polish Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

“When people in the world ask me about Jedwabne, I remind them that there were other barns in that same Poland. Barns where Poles risked their lives to keep Jews. I myself am a man from such a barn,” he told Rzeczpospolita in an old interview.

Weiss also protested when the world spoke of “Polish death camps”. “This is a shameful lie and wickedness. After all, besides Jews, hundreds of thousands of Poles perished in these camps,” he argued.

Career achievements

In 1947 he emigrated to Israel, where he became a professor of political science at Haifa University.

From 1981, he was a member of the Knesset and later Chairman of the Israeli parliament. In 2000, he gained worldwide fame when, as President of the Yad Vashem Council, he hosted Pope John Paul II during his historic visit to Jerusalem.

It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the passing away of Shevah Weiss, former Speaker of the Knesset, Ambassador to Poland and a true friend of Poland, awarded with a Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.

May he rest in peace

— שגרירות פולין (@PLinIsrael) February 4, 2023

That same year he was appointed Israel’s ambassador to Poland and became a symbol of reconciliation between the nations.

Shevah Weiss was a columnist for “Rzeczpospolita,” among other publications. He was also awarded Poland’s highest order, the Order of the White Eagle as well as the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.