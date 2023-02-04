Former footballer doubled as Germany-Russia double agent

The British “Daily Telegraph” reported on Friday that a former German footballer, a volunteer football coach, and a father of two, 52-year old Carsten Linke, has been exposed as a double agent, who spied for Russia while working for the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

Carsten L. was arrested in December 2022 on the charges of treason. “Daily Telegraph” revealed his identity on Friday.

Linke, who used to play for several teams in Bundesliga, including Hannover 96, coached a junior football team in Weilheim, Bavaria, in south-east Germany. He was also a secret agent working for the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND). During the week, when he traveled to Berlin, he told his neighbors he was a soldier and was going “on a mission”.

The arrest and charges

In December, Linke’s trips came to a sudden end when he was arrested by German police.

He is accused of passing confidential intelligence, including information on Ukraine, to Moscow, reported “Der Spiegel” after Linke’s arrest.

Apparently, Carsten Linke had been promoted shortly before his arrest, which allowed him additional access to confidential information.

According to “Daily Telegraph” Linke passed secret intelligence to several people, including a Russia-born German businessman, Arthur E., who in turn fed the information to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB).

Arthur E., who has the status of the crown witness in this case, testified that he was paid for his services.

BND is investigating whether Carsten Linke acted alone or whether he has managed to build a network of informants.