Tatra mountains closed to tourists due to heavy snow, wind

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

The Tatra National Park authorities have barred entry to the whole Polish Tatra Mountains for tourists owing to adverse weather conditions and avalanche danger.

Poland has seen heavy snowfall since Friday, especially in its southern mountainous regions.

The park authorities have raised the avalanche danger warning to Level four in its five-grade scale.

The Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue (TOPR) service said on Saturday morning that continuing snowfall combined with a strong wind had further increased the avalanche threat.

The wind speed may reach up to 100 km/h and the depth of snow has exceeded 155 cm in certain locations.