Polish Tatra Mountains closed to travelers amid hazardous weather conditions

The Tatra National Park in the Polish Tatra Mountains closed its doors on tourism until further notice due to extremely difficult weather conditions and high avalanche danger, the authorities of the park announced on Saturday.

The closure of the Tatra trails was requested by the Tatra Voluntary Rescue Service.

Avalanche danger level 4 is in force in the Tatra Mountains, which means that there is a high risk of spontaneous avalanches.

According to the Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue organization (TOPR), snowfall combined with strong winds has further aggravated the avalanche situation.

On Saturday morning in one of the most known peaks in the mountains (Kasprowy Wierch) 155 cm of snow and speeds up to 100 km/h were recorded. Moreover, temperatures at the mountain peaks could fall down to -19 degrees Celsius.

Taka sytuacja na Kasprowym Wierchu #TATRY

📷 @IMGWmeteo pic.twitter.com/QhyGn63vxD

— Magazyn NA SZCZYCIE (@NaSzczycieTeam) February 4, 2023

Further problems

In the Polish Giant Mountains (Karkonosze) a third degree of avalanche danger has been introduced as well as a number of trails have been closed until further notice due to difficult weather conditions.

In turn, the Mountain Volunteer Search and Rescue organization (GOPR) in Beskidy appealed on Saturday for hikers not to gamble with safety and to stay at home rather than go for an expedition into the mountains.

Moreover, due to heavy snowfall, traffic jams formed on several highways in southern Poland.