U.S. to transfer $5.4 mln of confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine

United States’ Prosecutor General, Merrick Garland, has approved the handover of Russian assets, which were confiscated in relation to charges against a Russian oligarch, to finance the cost of rebuilding Ukraine, according to the Ukrinform agency.

Merrick Garland announced the decision during a meeting with Ukraine’s prosecutor Andriy Kostin in Washington.

#ThisWeekatJustice Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin; Justice Department Announced Publication of Second Volume of National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment; and more pic.twitter.com/OR1juOW36r

— Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) February 3, 2023

This is a groundbreaking decision — the first transfer of its kind in history.

Garland confirmed that the assets, worth USD 5.4 mln, were confiscated in relation to the case of a Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeev.

Malofeev, who owns an Orthodox television channel Cargrad, has been accused by the United States of financing Crimea separatists. In relation to these charges, the US imposed sanctions on the oligarch in 2014. Eight years later, Malofeev has been accused of evading International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)

As a result, a district court in New York has recently ordered a confiscation of the said USD 5.4 mln of Malofeev’s assets. The funds will go to the U.S. Department of State, which in turn will donate them to Ukraine “to support the Ukrainian nation”.