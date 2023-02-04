Zelensky thanks Poland for tank initiative

Zelensky also offered a Ukrainian state distinction, the Order of Merit First Class, to the Polish defence minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, who paid a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Poland for starting a coalition that will provide tanks for Ukraine and offered a state distinction to the Polish defence minister.

Poland has strongly encouraged Nato members to join a coalition of tank donors for Ukraine. Warsaw has decided to hand over 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks and wants as many countries as possible to make similar pledges.

“I would like to express thanks for tangible and important steps that Poland has been making to strengthen our armed forces,” Zelensky said on Friday evening.

“The President has underscored Poland’s leadership in offering support to Ukraine’s security and Warsaw’s important role in initiating the tank coalition through its decision to hand a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine,” Zelensky’s office said in a statement.

According to Zelensky’s office, the Ukrainian president briefed Blaszczak on the situation on the frontline and discussed the upcoming meeting of countries supporting Ukraine under the so-called Ramstein format, which is scheduled for mid-February.