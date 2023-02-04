Zelenskyy thanks Poland for tank shipment initiative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Poland for starting a coalition that will provide tanks for Ukraine and presented a state distinction, the Order of Merit First Class, to the Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, who paid a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

Poland has strongly encouraged NATO members to join a coalition of tank donors for Ukraine. Warsaw has decided to hand over 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks and approximately 60 T-72 tanks encouraging countries around the world to make similar pledges.

1/ President of #Ukraine meets with Deputy PM, Minister of National Defence of #Poland Mariusz Błaszczak.🇵🇱🇺🇦

“Thank you for the concrete & significant steps that 🇵🇱 is taking to strengthen our Armed Forces,” said President #Zelensky.

The President noted 🇵🇱's leadership in pic.twitter.com/6e0Ob0vAb6

Poland helping to strengthen Ukraine

“I would like to express thanks for tangible and important steps that Poland has been making to strengthen our armed forces,” Zelenskyy said on Friday evening.

“The President has underscored Poland’s leadership in offering support to Ukraine’s security and Warsaw’s important role in initiating the tank coalition through its decision to hand a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president’s office announced in a statement released to the press.

According to Zelenskyy’s office, the Ukrainian president briefed Minister Błaszczak on the situation on the frontline and discussed the upcoming meeting of countries supporting Ukraine under the so-called Ramstein format, which is scheduled to meet in mid-February.