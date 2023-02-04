Ukraine is fighting for fast track to EU with its blood: UA journalist

According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is possible for negotiations concerning Ukraine’s accession to the European Union to begin as early as this year. However, President of the EU’s executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said there was no rigid timeline agreed regarding these talks. In the opinion of a Ukrainian journalist, Grigoriy German, who talked with TVP World, Ukraine deserves a fast track to join the EU as a reward for defending the democratic values on the battlefield. Mr. German also believes that the EU united with Ukraine in a formal alliance will be much stronger than it currently is.