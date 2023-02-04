Germany claims it has decisive evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the German Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at an international level.

Germany began collecting evidence in March 2022 to prosecute possible war crimes, including by interviewing Ukrainian refugees and evaluating publicly available information, Frank said, adding that German prosecutors were not yet investigating specific individuals.

“Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha or attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure,” the prosecutor general said.

Russia-Ukraine war live: Germany has ample evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, says top prosecutor https://t.co/cVpLobV6QN

— The Guardian (@guardian) February 4, 2023

“We are preparing ourselves for a possible later court case – be it with us in Germany, be it with our foreign partners, be it before an international court,” he added.

Asked who should be tried, Frank said Russian state leaders and those implementing decisions at the highest military level should be held accountable.

Germany falls under pressure

After a lot of convincing and international pressure Germany recently approved sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allowed other countries to re-export some of their German-made tanks.

Germany’s approval of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine confirmed

see more

Furthermore, on Friday, Germany also approved the export of Leopard 1 battle tanks to Ukraine from its industrial stocks.

Investigation into Russian war crimes

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv, soon after launching their invasion last February. Moscow has denied the charge. Russia has also targeted key infrastructure in Ukraine but denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Ukraine is pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war.

Hague to host center to collect data on Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The new center is “a strong symbol of our support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression,” Von der Leyen said in Kyivhttps://t.co/OunrKgsStP

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 3, 2023

The International Criminal Court has launched its own investigation into alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes days after Moscow’s February 24 invasion, but it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute aggression in Ukraine.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting Kyiv, said on Thursday that an international center for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.