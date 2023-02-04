LIVE: Day 346 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainians will fight “for as long as

we can” to hold the “fortress” city of Bakhmut, President

Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed as he hosted European Union leaders to

discuss further sanctions on Russia and Kyiv’s prospects for

joining the EU.

07:15 CET



Germany has collected evidence

of war crimes in Ukraine, the country’s prosecutor general said

in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that he

saw a need for a judicial process at international level.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces

of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv,

soon after launching their invasion last February. Moscow has

denied the charge. Russia has also targeted key infrastructure

in Ukraine but denies deliberately targeting civilians.