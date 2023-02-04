LIVE: Day 346 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainians will fight “for as long as
we can” to hold the “fortress” city of Bakhmut, President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed as he hosted European Union leaders to
discuss further sanctions on Russia and Kyiv’s prospects for
joining the EU.
07:15 CET
Germany has collected evidence
of war crimes in Ukraine, the country’s prosecutor general said
in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that he
saw a need for a judicial process at international level.
Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces
of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv,
soon after launching their invasion last February. Moscow has
denied the charge. Russia has also targeted key infrastructure
in Ukraine but denies deliberately targeting civilians.