Antony Blinken postpones Chinese trip, down to Chinese balloon airspace violation on US

China has expressed regret over the presence of a “civilian” airship in U.S. territory, an incident that has raised political tensions and questions over a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Chinese spy balloon flies over U.S.: Pentagon

Fighter jets were scrambled but military leaders advised President Joe Biden against shooting the balloon out of the sky for fear debris could pose…

The Pentagon said the U.S. government was tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon and confirmed it posed no military or physical threat to people on the ground. The U.S. military considered shooting down the balloon, however, President Joe Biden decided against it due to safety concerns from the debris.

In response, Republican Senator Tom Cotton called for Blinken to cancel his trip, which was expected to begin this weekend. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump called for the balloon to be shot down.

The Chinese foreign ministry stated that the balloon was for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes, and China has no intention of violating the land territory and airspace of any sovereign country.

U.S. officials raised the matter through diplomatic channels and said they communicated the seriousness of the situation to their Chinese counterparts. It is unclear how this discovery will affect Blinken’s visit to China, which was agreed upon in November by Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The balloon was assessed to have “limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective” according to a U.S. official. The U.S. took custody of the balloon when it entered U.S. airspace, and it was observed by a U.S. military aircraft.

One American official warned the flight path would carry the balloon over a number of sensitive sites, but did not provide details.

The news broke as CIA Director William Burns was speaking at an event in Washington, calling out China as the “biggest geopolitical challenge” facing the country. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate intelligence committee, saw the spy balloon as alarming but not surprising.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken eventually postponed his visit to China after the balloon was tracked, which the U.S. called a “clear violation” of its sovereignty. Defense expert John Parachini estimated the size of the balloon to be equivalent to three bus lengths.

The balloons typically operate at around 25,000-36,000 meters, well above commercial air traffic, and are a low-cost method of intelligence gathering. Canada’s defense ministry said it was monitoring a potential second incident.

Relations between China and the U.S. have become increasingly strained in recent years, particularly following a visit by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August. The Billings, Montana, airport issued a ground stop as the military mobilized assets, including F-22 fighter jets, in case Biden ordered the balloon to be shot down.