“The European Union will support you in every way we can. For as long as it takes,” said European Council president Charles Michel earlier today at the Ukraine–EU summit in Kyiv. Meanwhile, high-ranking officials of the Baltic states have highlighted the need to crack down on attempts to evade sanctions.



To discuss the ins and outs of today’s conference in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, we were joined by Oleksyi Goncharenko, a member of the country’s parliament.