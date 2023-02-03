Poland important security ally for Britain says British minister

Tom Tugendhat, the UK's security minister, said after talks with Mariusz Kamiński, the Polish interior minister, that Poland has evolved to a major ally for Britain when it comes to security.

Tolga Akmen/PAP/EPA

Poland is one of Britain’s most trusted allies and its activity also serves to strengthen Britain’s security, a British minister said on Friday after a visit to Warsaw.

The British Home Office said in a statement that Tugendhat and Kamiński had discussed joint security in relation to the strategic partnership for supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The ministers also spoke about security measures targeting economic crime.

In Warsaw, Tugendhat also met Poland’s justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, with whom he discussed future cooperation in bringing the perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice.

Tugendhat also spoke with Polish MPs.