One of the last links to the Holocaust passes away

Holocaust survivor Sally Perel died on Friday at the age of 98. Born to a German-Jewish family, he managed to escape persecution by the Nazis during WWII by masquerading as an ethnic German.



He died at his home in Israel, surrounded by his family, the Yad Vashem institute reported on social media.

YV mourns the passing of Holocaust survivor Shlomo Perel, who passed away today at the age of 98. In the late 1980s, Shlomo wrote his memoirs which were then made into the motion picture Europa Europa.

Watch Shlomo's first-hand testimony here https://t.co/dANhAKqNhK

— Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) February 2, 2023

Solomon Perel gained international fame with his autobiography “Ich war Hitlerjunge Salomon” (translated as “Europa, Europa”). The book was the basis of the award-winning film directed by Agnieszka Holland in 1990.

Perel was born to a German-Jewish family and managed to escape persecution by the Nazis in masquerading as an ethnic German.

For a time he served in the Wehrmacht as an interpreter under the name Josef “Jupp” Perjell, then in 1943, as a minor, he was withdrawn from the front and trained as a tool locksmith at Volkswagen’s “Vorwerk” factory. In 1948, Perel left Germany to help build the newly established state of Israel.

German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil paid tribute to him, emphasizing that “it must have been very difficult for him to pretend to be a Nazi in order to survive as a Jew.”