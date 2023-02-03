Zelenskyy holds summit with top EU officials

European Union leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv on Friday, with the EU bringing the prospect of new sanctions against Russia, but likely disappointed Ukraine’s aspirations for a swift EU membership.

The President of the EU’s executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, took a symbolic train journey to Kyiv in showing her support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of the country approaches.

While President Zelenskyy requested more stringent measures against Russia by the EU, the new sanctions the bloc is preparing look to fall short of the hopes of the Ukrainian government.

Despite supporting Ukraine’s democratic and economic reforms, the EU has declined to provide Ukraine a fast track for membership as the country remains at war.

Furthermore, the EU is calling for additional anti-corruption measures from Ukraine, seen as suffering from widespread state corruption, and stated that the country must first establish a credible track record.

The most recent country to join the EU was Croatia in 2013, a decade after having formally applied. Ukraine applied for membership after their invasion, and was granted formal candidate status by the EU in June.

The EU-Ukraine summit coincides with an increase in Russian pressure on Ukrainian forces in various regions in the east, northeast, and south.