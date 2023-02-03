Renowned fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer best known for his metallic ensembles and space age designs of the 1960s, has died at the age of 88.



The death in Portsall, Brittany, of Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo, which was Paco Rabanne’s birth name, has been confirmed by a spokesperson for Spanish group Puig, who controls the Paco Rabanne label he resigned from two decades ago.

“A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic,” reminisced Marc Puig, chairman and CEO of Puig.

The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/H2ARz41BjY

— Paco Rabanne (@PacoRabanne) February 3, 2023

Born in a village of the Spanish Basque region in 1934, Rabanne grew up in France and studied architecture at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris.

He started his career sketching high end handbags and shoes, before branching into fashion, and designing garments and jewelry with unconventional materials like metal and plastic.

His first collection, which he described as “unwearable dresses made of contemporary materials” were pieces made of strips of plastic linked with metal rings, worn by barefoot models at a presentation in an upscale Paris hotel.

“Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women (to) clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal,” commented Jose Manuel Albesa, president of Puig’s beauty and fashion division.

The designer teamed up with Spain’s Puig family in the late 1960s, and launched perfumes which later served as a springboard for the company’s international expansion.