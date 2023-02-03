Armed forces get new commander

General Wiesław Kukuła (L) will replace General Jarosław Mika (R).

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

General Wiesław Kukuła, until recently commander of Poland’s Territorial Defence Force (WOT), will be the new commander-in-chief of the Polish Armed Forces.

Kukuła will replace General Jarosław Mika.

The new commander will be officially appointed to his new post by Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, on February 6. On the same day, Duda will also appoint General Maciej Klisz as the new commander of the WOT, a post vacated by Kukuła at the end of 2022.

Klisz was Kukuła’s former second-in-command and has been WOT’s acting commander since Kukuła’s departure.

Kukuła commanded the WOT force from 2016. In earlier years he served with Polish units in Iraq and commanded a special forces unit.