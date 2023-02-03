Germany’s approval of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine confirmed

Germany has approved the export of Leopard 1 battle tanks to Ukraine from its industrial stocks, a government spokesperson confirmed on Friday at a regular news conference in Berlin.



“I can confirm that an export permit has been issued,” the spokesperson said. He declined to comment on the number of tanks that would be exported.

German newspaper SZ reported earlier on Friday that the companies Rheinmetall and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft were poised to refurbish dozens of Leopard 1 tanks in order to supply them to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

Amid mounting international pressure last month, the German government finally announced a planned delivery of the modern Leopard 2 tanks from its army stocks.

Germany now intends to establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks, initially providing 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its own inventory.