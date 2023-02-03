Estonia threatens to boycott the Olympics if Russian, Belarusian athletes allowed

Estonia could boycott Paris Olympics next year if Russian and Belarusian athletes are not removed from the competition, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. She met her counterparts from Latvia and Lithuania to discuss European security and support for Ukraine.

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas said that her country may consider boycotting the 2024 Olympics in Paris if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete. This would be a step up from the recent appeal by the three Baltic states and Poland to bar Russia and Belarus from participating in the Olympics.

Poland expects as many as 40 countries – including the U.S., UK, Canada, and Japan – to back the ban ahead of an IOC meeting on February 10.

“Our efforts should be on convincing other friends and allies that participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes is just wrong. Boycotting is the next step,” Kallas said after meeting her Latvian and Lithuanian counterparties in Tallinn.

Baltic and Polish sports ministers have also called on international sports bodies for a similar ban amid the war in Ukraine, while Latvia and Ukraine have threatened to boycott the games.

The three Baltic states and Poland, members of the European Union and NATO, which border Russia and Belarus, have been strong supporters of Ukraine and among the first to send weapons following Moscow’s invasion almost a year ago.

“Russia has been destroying the Ukrainian nation, state, and people for a year. Russia has killed hundreds of Ukrainian athletes, including Olympic and world champions. To allow athletes to enter the Olympic arena at the price of the blood of Ukrainians – is that fair play?” Kallas said, adding that large numbers of Russian athletes are serving in the Russian army.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee announced that athletes from the two countries, banned from competitions in Europe, might be allowed to earn slots for the Olympics by qualifying through Asian events.

However, the IOC later said it was standing by sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus.

Athletes from Russia and its neighbor Belarus, which aided Moscow’s invasion, have been banned from many international competitions.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 next year.