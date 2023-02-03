Patriots sent by Germany to Poland already operational: report

The U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems that Germany has sent to Poland after a tragic missile blast in Przewodów have reached operational readiness, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Friday.

The Rzeczpospolita daily wrote that Germany had offered Poland three Patriot PAC-3 batteries to strengthen the security of the Polish eastern border. They were supposed to be integrated with the Polish air defense system.

German Patriot batteries have reached the eastern NATO flank at Zamość, Poland.#Germany #Poland #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/WFLO8DBlXC

— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 31, 2023

Quoting information from Bundeswehr (German armed forces), the newspaper added that the German air defense contingent in Poland has reached initial operational readiness.

NATO FMs pledge solidarity with Poland over Przewodów missile incident

After a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest on Tuesday, the officials expressed solidarity with Poland as to the stray missile that hit…

see more

The German armed forces also said that 350 German soldiers had been sent to Poland together with the Patriots. The headcount can be increased to 650 if needed.

Missile incident

The German government offered Poland the Patriots to help the country secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed near a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border in November killing two persons.

Poland says the missile was likely a Ukrainian air defense rocket that went rogue.