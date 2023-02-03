Russian planes and helicopters stay in Belarus after manoeuvres

After the joint tactical air exercises with Belarus concluded, Russia did not withdraw its helicopters and planes to their home bases. Military analysts believe that Russian forces want to strengthen their permanent air presence in Belarus, the independent Belaruski Hajun channel reported.

“Despite the end of joint air and tactical exercises, the Russian Air Forces did not deploy their equipment to permanent airfields in Russia. At the same time, the helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force began to divert to their permanent airfields,” wrote Belaruski Hajun.

“This may mean that Russia has decided to strengthen the permanent presence of the Russian Air Force in Belarus. Officially, it could be announced as a strengthening of the aviation component of the regional grouping of Belarusian and Russian troops,” experts claim.

They added that no specific data on changes in the number of Russian Armed Forces groupings in Belarus is available.

Joint military exercises of the air forces of Belarus and Russia took place between January 16 and February 1. The manoeuvres fueled fears in Kyiv and Western countries that Russia could use Belarus to launch a new ground offensive against Ukraine.