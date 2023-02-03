Italy: Statue of Roman emperor uncovered during sewer repairs

A life-sized statue of a Roman emperor has been discovered during sewer repair works near the Appia Antica, ancient Rome’s first highway. The statue was found as a bulldozer was tearing through old pipelines that needed replacing and was immediately identified by an archaeologist overseeing the work.

The figurine bears a “fair resemblance” to Emperor Decius, who ruled Rome from 249 to 251 AD, according to archaeologist Francesca Romana Paolillo. It shows frown lines on the forehead that is typical of depictions of emperors from the 3rd century, a time of deep crisis for the Roman Empire. The statue is considered “quite rare” due to the portrayal of a Roman leader as Hercules.

The statue consists of several broken pieces and suffered some accidental damage during its surprising discovery. It is currently being cleaned and restored and is expected to be placed on public display once repaired, Reuters reported.

The discovery provides insight into the cultural and historical context of Rome during the rule of Emperor Decius. It is also a testament to the skill and artistry of ancient Roman sculptors and will be a valuable addition to the city’s cultural heritage. The sculpture is a significant find for the archaeological community and for those interested in Roman history.

More ancient statues could be excavated

Emperor Decius was the first Roman emperor to be killed in battle, fighting against the Goths in modern-day Bulgaria, and was behind the most extensive persecution of Christians. However, despite the efforts of the emperor, Christianity continued to grow and eventually became the dominant religion in the Roman Empire.

With Rome’s rich history, chance discoveries of archaeological treasures are not unusual when the city’s streets or parks are excavated.