LIVE: Day 345 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues, the Kremlin keeps putting forward its propaganda as if the intrusion into Ukraine was a necessary step towards ensuring the safety of Russian citizens, the Institute for the study of war reported. Meanwhile, international institutions continue sending “life-saving supplies” to communities most affected by the war in Ukraine.

07:25 CET

📍Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region

As part of an inter-agency @UN_Ukraine convoy, UNICEF delivered 30 tonnes of life-saving supplies like drinking water, generators for community centres, and hygiene kits for children and families in this community. pic.twitter.com/annGIcc7Bx

— UNICEF Ukraine (@UNICEF_UA) February 3, 2023

07:10 CET

⚡️ ISW: Kremlin continues manipulating information space to keep domestic support.

The Institute for the Study of War said Russia is "continuing efforts to frame the war in Ukraine as an existential threat to Russian audiences" to bolster domestic support for a protracted war.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 3, 2023