Business Arena 02.02

In Thursday’s episode, our host Sascha Fahrbach started the program with the main stories which covered: The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, further increasing mortgage payments, auto financing, credit cards and loans in the U.S. After years of a boom, the real estate market in Poland seems to be slowing. What is behind all this and what does it mean for prospective buyers and the market? Business Arena’s guest, the Head of the Market Strategy Bureaua at PKO Bank Polski, Mariusz Adamiak had the answers.

