Pope calls on African youth to fight ethnic rivalry and corruption

In his sermon, Pope Francis addressed the youth of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The head of the Catholic Church called on the young to forge a new future free from ethnic rivalry, corruption, and mistrust which were the main cause of modern conflicts in Africa.

Some 65,000 youths attended the meeting with the Pope in Martyrs Stadium. The Pope also spoke on the need for forgiveness and for peace – the two most salient points of his message during the trip to Congo – a country dominated by armed conflict and a power struggle over the recent years.

“God has placed the gift of life, the future of society, and the future of this great country in those hands of yours”

A crowd filled with immense joy greeted #PopeFrancis at the Martyrs' Stadium, where the Pope met with youth and catechists on his third day in Kinshasa, #DRCongo

Those listening at times interrupted, greeting moments of the speech with applause and cheers. This was eventually resolved by the organizers in asking the youths to “let the pope speak”.

Pope Francis greets the roaring crowd here at Kinshasa's Martyr's Stadium.

During the speech, some of the gathered began singing a political chant in Lingala, expressing disappointment with the rule of President Félix Tshisekedi, who is now running in the elections to secure his next term in office.





The Pope did not take any side of the situation but called for free, transparent and credible elections reminding how “power is meaningful only if it becomes a form of service.”

A full stadium awaits Pope Francis on his 3rd-day trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Here, at the Martyrs Stadium, the Holy Father will meet with young people and catechists.

The main theme of the stadium speech the pope articulated was “ingredients for the future”.





“To create a new future we need to give and receive forgiveness. That is what Christians do,” Francis appealed.

Seen from Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa – A future Cardinal awaits Pope Francis' arrival for his meeting with young people in #DRCongo!

This African country visited by the Pope was until recently suffering the consequences of the 1994 genocide in neighboring Rwanda. Yet another source of violence in the country, is the struggle and vying for control of its vast mineral resources.





“Beware of the temptation to point a finger at someone, to exclude another person because he or she is different; beware of regionalism, tribalism, or anything that makes you feel secure in your own group,” the Pope said.

6:30 am Kinshasa, Martyr's Stadium for Pope Francis' meeting with young people

“You know what happens: first, you believe in prejudices about others, then you justify hatred, then violence, and in the end, you find yourself in the middle of a war,” added the Pontiff in drawing to a close.