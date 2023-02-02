Military Mind 02.02

The fighting on the Donbas frontline continues to be the focal point of the war in Ukraine. Officials in Kyiv are warning, however, that the Russians are amassing troops for a new offensive. Moscow’s counterattack may come as soon as February 24, exactly one year since the war began. Bakhmut and the Svatove-Kreminna line continue to be hot spots in the deadly war of attrition. The Russians are sending wave after wave of troops against Ukraine’s defenses in hopes of overwhelming them, but so far the Ukrainians have been holding fast. Russia has also been conducting limited and unsuccessful attacks on the islands in the Dnipro river delta in the Kherson region, as the Ukrainians are looking to hold the islands. Moscow is also trying to launch cross-border raids into northeastern parts of Ukraine, although these would mostly be limited and not full-scale assaults. So far, there has been no indication that Russia is actually planning to open a new front from Belarus. For the time being, such an offensive seems highly unlikely.