Italian court rules against grandparents’ ‘right’ to see their grandchildren

Italy’s Supreme Court court has ruled that children should not have to spend time with their grandparents if they don’t want to, following a case involving grandparents in Milan, who insisted it was their right to see their two grandchildren.

The bond between children and their grandparents is considered practically sacred in Italy. It is typical for grandparents to pick the youngsters up from school and look after them until their parents come back from work.

Grandparents tend to dote on their grandchildren, often living close by, essentially taking up a role as part-time carers.

However, the Supreme Court in Rome ruled that children, particularly if they are over the age of 12 and “capable of discernment”, should not be compelled to spend time with Granny and Grandpa against their will.

The ruling originated from a case in which a grandmother and grandfather had insisted that it was their right to see their two grandchildren, despite there being a tetchy relationship with the children’s parents.

Their argument was accepted by a court in Milan and confirmed on appeal by a higher court in 2019, which ordered that a therapist from social services should be assigned to the family to try to tackle the rift between the parents and paternal grandparents.

But the case took a turn when the parents objected, saying that relations had totally collapsed, and lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court in Rome, which was effectively their last resort.

The Supreme Court ruled that the desire of grandparents to see their grandchildren cannot be allowed to prevail over the interest of the children themselves if family relations are “disharmonious or conflictual.”

The judgment stated that “unwelcome and unwanted relationship” cannot be imposed on children, especially if they have reached the age of 12, the judges in the case said.