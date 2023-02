European politicians arrive in Kyiv for an EU-Ukraine summit; German media launch a smear campaign against Poland in an attempt to present Germans as victims of Polish aggression; and more Russian crimes in Ukraine are coming to light every day. This and much more in Thursday’s edition of World News.

This installment’s guest is Poland’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Bartosz Cichocki, who gave an exclusive interview to TVP World’s correspondent to Ukraine, Don Arleth.