Investigation center for crimes of aggression in Ukraine to be created at The Hague

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has informed, that an international center for prosecuting the crimes of aggression in Ukraine is to be created at The Hague.

“It will coordinate the collection of evidence, it will be embedded in the joint investigation team which is supported by our agency Eurojust,” von der Leyen said during an official EU visit to Kyiv.





An act of military aggression is defined by the documents of the United Nations as an “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state (on) the territory of another state, or any military occupation”.





The International Criminal Court, likewise operating in The Hague in the Netherlands, has been already working on several alleged war crimes also crimes against humanity that had place as a result of Russian aggression on Ukraine. The ICC can prosecute cases of genocide however has no jurisdiction over the crimes of aggression committed by Russia.





Polish contribution





The prosecution of Russian crimes committed in Ukraine and the practical aspects of the functioning of a potential future tribunal, made for the main topics of the meeting between head of the Polish Ministry of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro with British Minister for Security Tom Tugendhat.





“The ministers discussed, among other things, the legal mistakes made in connection with Russian aggression. The ministers also had a conversation about developments in the Polish investigation carried out with the help of, among others, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement after the meeting.





The Polish investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was officially initiated as of February 28 last year. These proceedings are primarily targeted at “collecting and securing the evidence of a war crime carried out by the armed forces of the aggressor on the territory of Ukraine.”





“Some countries, in particular Poland and the Baltic States, signal that in the absence of grounds for conducting proceedings against decision-makers of the Russian Federation, such a framework should be created as an ad hoc Tribunal. Such tribunals have been established in the last dozen or so years under various legal international law procedures” – Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta explained to the Polish Press Agency.





In a special press release, Deputy Minister Kaleta wrote how “in recent months, more and more countries have expressed support for this idea.”





“The basic question is whether these declarations will be implemented and an international court will be appointed,” summarised Kaleta.